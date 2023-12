LITTLE ROCK - SIUE women's soccer recorded its second straight tie for the week, finishing Sunday's contest at Little Rock 1-1 at Coleman Sports & Recreation Complex.

Cougars now stand at 2-1-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 4-5-3 overall. For Little Rock, it was much of the same as the Trojans ran their overall record to 3-3-8 and 0-2-4 in the OVC.

"It was a tough road game as always," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton . "But I continue to be really pleased with our performances. The group really is giving everything and executing the things we're looking to do."

Sidney Christopher recorded her second goal of the season at the 49:05 mark to put SIUE ahead 1-0.

Just before the goal, Kasey Neidhardt was on the attack in the final third and was taken down.

"Sidney stepped up on the free kick and hit a laser into the back of the net," said Burton.

Little Rock countered with a goal just less than five minutes later as Amaya Arias scored unassisted at 53:50.

SIUE outshot Little Rock 12-11.

"We're lacking that final piece, putting the ball in the back of the net," said Burton. "It's just not falling right now, but it will come as long as we continue playing with the intention that we have in the last couple weeks. We have the quality in our team without question."

The Cougars have another challenging week ahead with a road contest Thursday at Southern Indiana followed by a home match next Sunday against Western Illinois.

It was a tough way to concede today, but we responded" Burton said. "We keep positive, build off each opportunity and keep plugging away."

