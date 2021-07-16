EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE women’s tennis program has been awarded 2021 All-Academic Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). Five Cougar student-athletes were also individually recognized as ITA Scholar-Athletes.

The Cougars accumulated a 3.567 grade point average (GPA) during the fall 2020 semester and improved on that mark in the spring 2021 semester with a cumulative GPA of 3.64. Three student-athletes: Jill Lambrechts, Jordan Schifano and Vanessa Reinicke garnered 4.0 GPAs.

SIUE tennis has earned the All-Academic Team distinction in each of Head Coach Adam Albertsen’s three seasons.

“I am extremely proud of the work our entire team put in the classroom this year,” said Albertsen. “This is an amazing group of student-athletes who push each other on the courts and in the classroom.”

Nationally, a total of 1,505 student-athletes competing in NCAA Division I women’s tennis were named ITA Scholar-Athletes and 210 women’s tennis programs earned All-Academic Team accolades.

In addition to Lambrechts, Reinicke and Schifano, Fabiola Perez and Melissa Vizcardo were each named ITA Scholar-Athletes for their performance in the classroom.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student must record a GPA of no less than 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the academic year.

