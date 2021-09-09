

EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE tennis program will take the court in fall for the first time since 2019, as the Cougars welcome Bradley, Eastern Illinois, and Western Illinois to the SIUE Tennis Courts for a weekend tournament. Each team will play the other in both singles and doubles over two consecutive days - first serve is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Scouting SIUE

The Cougars are coming off the most successful season in Head Coach Adam Albertsen's tenure, earning double-digit wins for the first time since the 2016-17 season and notching Ohio Valley Conference victories over Eastern Illinois, Belmont, and UT Martin. SIUE returns all but one student-athlete from last spring's squad, including All-OVC Second Team honoree Jordan Schifano. The Cougars also welcome a new addition to the program this season, as Amber Hochstatter is set to make her debut over the weekend.

Scouting Bradley

The Bradley University Braves went 10-7 last season, finishing third in the seven-team Missouri Valley Conference. The Braves are led by junior Nikki Perlwitz, who was the lone Bradley student-athlete to earn a spot on the Women's Tennis All-MVC First Team.

Scouting Eastern Illinois

The Eastern Illinois Panthers finished with a 4-13 record last spring, finishing eighth in the OVC. The Panthers' lone OVC victory came at Murray State, where they left with a 4-3 win. EIU and SIUE faced off in Terre Haute, Indiana, last spring, and the Cougars emerged with a 7-0 shutout victory.

Scouting Western Illinois

The Western Illinois Leathernecks finished at 1-10 last spring, going winless in the Summit League (0-5). SIUE and Western Illinois went head-to-head to start the spring season, and the Cougars took the 7-0 season-opening victory.

Fans can learn more about this weekend's tournament, including details regarding team schedules and scoring formats, by visiting the Tournament Central. No live scoring will be available, but scores will be updated periodically as matches go final.

