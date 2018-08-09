EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE has claimed three Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Achievement Award honors for the 2017-2018 season. Men's track and field, men's cross country and volleyball were honored by the OVC.

The award is given annually to the OVC teams with the highest percentage of student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or higher per sport.

SIUE, Austin Peay, Jacksonville State and Morehead State each claimed an OVC-best three awards.

A record number of athletes were honored by the OVC with academic awards for this past year, with 1,348 OVC student-athletes being named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll (for having a 3.25 GPA or better). The OVC presented 238 student-athletes who achieved perfect 4.0 GPA's the Academic Medal of Honor.

Baseball:Jacksonville State

Men's Basketball:Tennessee Tech

Women's Basketball:Belmont

Men's Cross Country:Murray State & SIUE

Women's Cross Country:Jacksonville State

Football:Jacksonville State

Men's Golf:Eastern Kentucky

Women's Golf:Morehead State

Rifle:Morehead State

Women's Soccer:Eastern Kentucky

Softball:Murray State

Men's Tennis:Austin Peay & Tennessee State

Women's Tennis:Austin Peay

Men's Track and Field: SIUE

Women's Track and Field:Morehead State

Women's Volleyball:Austin Peay & SIUE

