SIUE teams claim academic achievement awards
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE has claimed three Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Achievement Award honors for the 2017-2018 season. Men's track and field, men's cross country and volleyball were honored by the OVC.
The award is given annually to the OVC teams with the highest percentage of student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or higher per sport.
SIUE, Austin Peay, Jacksonville State and Morehead State each claimed an OVC-best three awards.
A record number of athletes were honored by the OVC with academic awards for this past year, with 1,348 OVC student-athletes being named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll (for having a 3.25 GPA or better). The OVC presented 238 student-athletes who achieved perfect 4.0 GPA's the Academic Medal of Honor.
Baseball:Jacksonville State
Men's Basketball:Tennessee Tech
Women's Basketball:Belmont
Men's Cross Country:Murray State & SIUE
Women's Cross Country:Jacksonville State
Football:Jacksonville State
Men's Golf:Eastern Kentucky
Women's Golf:Morehead State
Rifle:Morehead State
Women's Soccer:Eastern Kentucky
Softball:Murray State
Men's Tennis:Austin Peay & Tennessee State
Women's Tennis:Austin Peay
Men's Track and Field: SIUE
Women's Track and Field:Morehead State
Women's Volleyball:Austin Peay & SIUE
