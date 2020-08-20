EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE’s summer enrollment is also historically diverse. The University enrolled 709 Black students, the most for a summer session since 1995, and 274 Hispanic students, a record for a summer term. International enrollment also increased by 19% compared to summer 2019.

The enrollment growth was primarily focused on master’s and doctoral graduate programs. The development and delivery of a large cadre of new online graduate programs pushed enrollment up 21% over 2019. Overall master’s program enrollment was up 22% overall, while doctoral programs increased 20%.

Five of SIUE’s six schools offering graduate courses grew. They were led by the new online MBA which helped the School of Business enrollment grow 149 students (62%). The School of Engineering’s master’s programs gained 27%, and the expanding School of Nursing saw its graduate programs increase by 22%.

Summer enrollment from first-time undergraduate transfers also jumped 20%.

SIUE is still accepting students for the fall 2020 semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 24. For more information, visit siue.edu/apply or call 618-650-3705.

