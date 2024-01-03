

EDWARDSVILLE – For the 35th consecutive semester, SIUE student-athletes have posted a cumulative grade point average greater than a 3.0. For the fall 2023 semester, the Cougars earned a 3.276 combined GPA. Of SIUE's 14 teams, 12 earned a GPA over 3.0.

Two thirds (66%) of student-athletes earned over a 3.0 for the fall 2023 term and 20% earned a perfect 4.0. The women's team average for the fall term was a 3.465 and the men's was 3.141.

Additionally, 43% of SIUE student-athletes earned Dean's List honors.

"Congratulations to our student-athletes, who continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to all aspects of their SIUE experience, including excelling academically," said Andrew Gavin, Director of Athletics. "Thank you to our coaches, and especially our academic support staff - Jaci DeClue, Ashley Simpson, and Lindsey Schmidt - for their mentorship and support of our student-athletes' efforts in and out of the classroom."

Women's tennis earned the department's best grade point average, the fourth highest GPA since the transition to Division I, at 3.784. Men's golf comes in at second with a 3.505 grade point average, its eighth straight semester above a 3.5. Women's soccer rounds out the top three with a 3.384 GPA.

SIUE Athletics would like to recognize the continuing students who have maintained a perfect 4.0 for three semesters or more: Ian Benner (baseball), Spencer Stearns (baseball), Luke Ludwig (golf), Matea Diekema (women's soccer) and Jill Lambrects (tennis).

Also, SIUE Athletics would like to distinguish the first-year transfers, freshmen, and continuing student-athletes that posted a 4.0 in the fall semester: Daniel Gierer (baseball), Duncan McLaughlin (baseball), Lamar Wright (men's basketball), Ava Gugliuzza (women's basketball), Alexis Legan (women's basketball), Zach Walters (men's cross country/track and field), Courtney Anthonies (women's cross country/track and field), Riley Doyle (women's cross country/track and field), Caroline Gwaltney (women's cross country/track and field), Ella Thier (women's cross country/track and field), Kaitlyn Walker (women's cross country/track and field), TJ Baker (golf), Alvaro Bazaco (men's soccer), Andres Delascio (men's soccer), Seth Korenek (men's soccer), Sam Layton (men's soccer), Nic Muench (men's soccer), Taylor Babb (women's soccer), Calli Chiarelli (women's soccer), Mary Fetter (women's soccer), Sydney Lane (women's soccer), Taylor Spiller (women's soccer), Jay Viola (women's soccer), Anna Henderson (softball), Jenna Herron (softball), Grace Lueke (softball), Piper Montgomery (softball), Kelsey Ray (softball), Paula Cerver (tennis), Chloe Koons (tennis), Fabiola Perez (tennis), Cydney Rogers (tennis), Jordan Schifano (tennis), Cole Knapp (men's track and field), Taylor Lehman (men's track and field), Kaylee Allen (women's track and field), Aseanti Boone (women's track and field), Sheena Cumberbatch (women's track and field), Kaitlyn Morningstar (women's track and field), Zaria Searcy (women's track and field), Gabbi Andrade (volleyball), Savannah Christian (volleyball), Ainsley Ranstead (volleyball), Jenna Taphorn (volleyball), Julia Treichel (volleyball), Justin Ruffin (wrestling), Brock Woodcock (wrestling), and Ryan Yarnell (wrestling).

