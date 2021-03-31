EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville nursing students arerallying around their former classmate Moneer Damra to raise funds that will help keep his legacy alive. Damra was tragically killed in January during a random act of gun violence off campus. The standout student and ROTC Cadet left an indelible mark on all with whom he associated.

The School of Nursing’s Student Nurse Association (SNA) is among many groups and individuals across campus raising funds to support the Moneer Damra Memorial Nursing Scholarship and pay tribute to their friend. The SNA’s Virtual Trivia Night and Silent Auction will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Participation is open to all, with a 300-attendee cap. Registration is required at https://siue.zoom.us/meeting/ register/tJcr% 20duqtrj0jGNWu5lrsAoXtxR716WcL bdvM .

Admission is free. However, the SNA is accepting donations for the Moneer Damra Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Additionally, all proceeds raised during the virtual silent auction will go toward the scholarship.

The Moneer Damra Memorial Nursing Scholarship aids undergraduate students of nursing who demonstrate the same outstanding personal qualities, emotional success and career goals that Damra held while pursuing his degree.

For more information or to donate, visit siueconnect.org/pages/ support-pages/moneer-damra- scholarship .

Please direct any event questions to SNA President Lindsey James at lijames@siue.edu .

To learn more about or for assistance donating to this scholarship, contact SON Senior Director of Development Patti McDonald at pmcdona@siue.edu or 618-632-3906.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,900 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

