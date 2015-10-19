



Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is celebrating its diverse campus community during the inaugural Diversity Week, hosted by SIUE Student Government, Oct. 19-23. The week’s events kicked off Monday with opening remarks by Associate Chancellor for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion Venessa Brown, PhD.

Brown encouraged people to “expand their lens.”

“This is a campus community that welcomes all people,” Brown announced in the Morris University Center’s Goshen Lounge. “I challenge you this week to get to know someone different than you. Don’t be the same person by Friday that you are today.”

At a cultural and diversity organization fair held Monday, members of the campus community wrote words signifying diversity and inclusion on a marker board: “Be unique,” “One love” and “Unity.”

“This is a great example of the University’s commitment to raising awareness about diversity,” said sophomore Justin Green, as he wrote, “Connects us all” on the board. “We’re all connected in some way, shape or form.”

An array of student organizations shared information and encouraged students to get involved in the University’s diverse offerings.

“I’m always interested in something new,” said junior Sierra Bwing, who visited the Collegiate 100 booth. “It’s great, especially for our incoming freshmen, to know that there is a lot more on campus than what they may be familiar with.”

Upcoming Diversity Week events include:

Cultural and Diversity Organization Fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the Goshen Lounge

in the Goshen Lounge Diversity Speech Competition, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 in the Goshen Lounge

in the Goshen Lounge Diversity Speaker Jessica Pettitt, “If Not Us, Then Who Else Will Stand Up for Diversity?” 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 in the Morris University Center’s Oak-Redbud Room

in the Morris University Center’s Oak-Redbud Room Diwali Night, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom

