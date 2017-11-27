EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students and administration are grieving today after student Courtney Littell, 22, of Bloomington, IL., died from injuries suffered in an auto accident on Nov. 22.

The accident occurred near milepost 128 on Interstate 55 near Lincoln, IL. Illinois State Police reported that a vehicle driven by Adriana Rodrigues, 26, of Wenona, was southbound on I-55 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, traveled through the median and hit Littell’s vehicle in the northbound lanes. Rodrigues was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with minor injuries. She was ticketed for improper lane usage and no insurance, police said.

A Bloomington native, Littell was a senior in SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences, was well-known within the English department and applied her talents in the theater department. She was active in English Language & Literature Association (ELLA), ROTC, D&D club and Gay Straight Alliance (GSA).

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Courtney Littell’s family and friends as they face this tragedy,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “It is heartbreaking to lose someone so special. She truly will be missed by all of those who knew her at SIUE.”

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 29, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. A Celebration of Life service follows immediately.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Courtney’s name to the Five A’s Humane Society, 4530 North Alby St., Godfrey, IL 62035.

A complete obituary is available in The Pantagraph.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Counseling services for SIUE students in the grieving process are available to students by calling (618) 650-2842 or visiting the Counseling Health Services Office in the Student Success Center lower level adjacent to the Morris University Center.

