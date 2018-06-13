EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Staff Senate has awarded its annual University Staff Senate Summer Scholarship to three students pursuing summer coursework to advance their academic career. Each of the students have a parent who works at the University.

Sophomore psychology major Maggie Haas, of Roxana, was awarded $1,000. Mascoutah native Taylor Hansen, a senior majoring in social work, earned $500. Senior biological sciences major Alexis Acoff, of O’Fallon, was presented $250.

“I am proud to be involved in these scholarships, because they are another way to help SIUE staff families,” said University Staff Senate President Gretchen Fricke. “It’s rewarding to help these deserving students cover just a small portion of their college expenses. These recipients could have attended many other higher education institutions but chose to come here. Many of them grew up on campus, and it offers them a feeling of home.”

For Haas, SIUE is a family tradition. Her mother, a senior library specialist in Lovejoy Library, and both of her siblings also attended the University.

“I knew I wanted to attend SIUE, too,” she said. “I’m thankful for this scholarship, because any amount of money helps when you’re trying to pay for an education. This scholarship, in particular, made it possible for me to not take out any loans this semester.”

Haas aims to complete her bachelor’s in 2021. She then hopes to pursue SIUE’s clinical psychology master’s program before achieving a doctorate. She aspires to be a practicing psychologist.

Hansen says her calling in life is to help others. She says her “reach for the stars” dream is to open numerous homeless shelters that focus on long-term care of individuals.

“I’d like to pursue a career serving individuals experiencing homeless, as that is a community I am passionate about,” she explained. “This scholarship will help me continue pursuing my dreams of dedicating my life to helping others.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Her uncle Rick and mother Trish both work at SIUE. She says it’s her parents’ “constant love, support and encouragement” that fuel her passion and determination.

“As a parent, I am honored and proud that my daughter’s hard work and dedication to completing her degree has been acknowledged, and that the generous scholarship awarded to her will help ease her burden of financing her education,” said Trish Hansen, an admissions/records specialist in the Office of the Registrar.

Acoff emphasized her appreciation for the scholarship funds, as she is enrolled in 13 summer credit hours.

“I am expected to graduate in May 2019 with a major in biological sciences and a minor in chemistry,” she said. “Any funding amount helps me work toward my future aspirations of becoming a physician’s assistant.”

“As Alexis enters her senior year and her student debt rises, every dollar truly does count,” Fannie Acoff added.

An SIUE alumna and admissions counselor in the Office of Admissions, Fannie is a proud employee, student mother and promoter of the University to future SIUE Cougars.

“I enjoy sharing with prospective students, their families and high school counselors all of the changes that have occurred at SIUE since my years as an undergraduate,” she said. “Our continued growth, diversity, academic options, cost of attendance, hands-on learning, beautiful campus, location and competitiveness make me proud to be a Cougar.”

Along with its Summer Scholarship, the University Staff Senate also presents annually a Fall Scholarship and a Faculty for Collective Bargaining Scholarship. For more information, visit siue.edu/ugov/staff.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: