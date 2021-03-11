SIUE Staff Senate Awards Spring Scholarships To Students Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Staff Senate awarded spring 2021 Faculty for Collective Bargaining scholarships to freshman Noah Tungett and sophomore Courtney Vollmer. “I am grateful for this scholarship because it will help me in my pursuits at SIUE, said Tungett, a history major in the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) from Bethalto. “I am also in the SIUE Army ROTC program with plans to be an officer in military intelligence.” “This scholarship will allow me to continue my education and become a teacher,” added Vollmer, an elementary education major in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) from Belleville. “I am extremely thankful to have received this scholarship.” Scholarship awards are given to qualifying SIUE students who meet such criteria as: Student must be a labor union member employee of SIUE or the child, grandchild, spouse, or civil union partner of a labor union member presently employed by or retired from SIUE

Meet undergraduate admissions requirements of undergraduate requirements at SIUE and be enrolled for the spring 2021 semester

Applicants with fewer than 12 earned college semester hours must have an ACT composite of 19 or above (unless exempt because of SIUE’s admission

standards) and at least a grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 on a scale of 4.0.

standards) and at least a grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 on a scale of 4.0. Applicants with more than 12 earned college semester hours must have at least a college GPA of 2.5 and completed one term as a full-time student “We are always excited to award deserving students with the means of furthering their education at SIUE,” said Angela White, Staff Senate secretary. “The Staff Senate has been awarding student scholarships annually for many years. It is the highlight of our year!” Staff Senate awards scholarships annually in the fall, spring and summer to qualified SIUE students. To donate toward award funds, visit siue.edu/give-now/. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip