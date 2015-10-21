



The ability to communicate effectively is often taken for granted. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Speech, Language, and Hearing Center is dedicated to those struggling with varying degrees of speech-language impairments.

SIUE students in the Speech-Language Pathology program provide diagnostic and speech-language therapy services to individuals of all ages as part of the student education program. The Center is unique to the Metro East, as it offers activities and treatment options ranging from naturalistic play to augmentative and alternative communication options.

“The Speech Language Hearing Center exemplifies SIUE’s commitment to citizenship and excellence,” said Erica Shepard, clinical coordinator of the Center. “We collaborate with professionals in the community and provide extra support for individuals of all ages, while teaching our undergraduate and graduate students the foundations for becoming a speech-language pathologist.”

Mattie Marburger, now five, has been benefitting from the Center’s services since she was first diagnosed with Apraxia of Speech, a motor speech disorder, at age two and a half. Her mother Stacey says Mattie has made remarkable progress.

“When she started at the Center, she couldn’t ask for what she wanted,” Stacey explained. “She couldn’t tell us her daily thoughts. But within a year here, it was just overwhelming. Each semester she gains more words. Now she can ask for things at home and say her own name. She can socialize with kids her own age, and her behavior has improved.”

The Center offers speech-language pathology students a unique, hands-on opportunity to build their skills as a professional.

“It’s been great to set goals for my clients, and then work with them all semester and see them meet those goals,” graduate student Sarah Kaufmann said. “It helps them be able to communicate better with their family, their friends and other community members in a way they couldn’t before.”

To inquire about services offered at the Speech, Language, and Hearing Center, call (618) 650-5623.

