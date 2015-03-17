EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball takes a short break from Ohio Valley Conference play Tuesday with a 4 p.m. contest against the Bradley Braves at Cougar Field.

SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery said she hopes her team comes out sharper than how it played in the series this past weekend with Murray State.

"Coming in from our trip, I think we got caught up in the opening-weekend conference series and didn't pay attention to what we needed to do," said Montgomery.

The Cougars won the three-game series by taking two of three games against the Racers. SIUE enters Tuesday's game with an 18-6 record overall.

"We did not approach the game the way we've been approaching the game," said Montgomery. "We've been playing with a lot of passion and a lot of confidence."

SIUE enters the game with several players leading the OVC in statistical categories.

Haley Chambers leads the OVC in earned run average at 1.34 with a 10-3 record. She also is No. 12 nationally in shutouts with four and No. 16 in strikeouts with 123.

Baylee Douglass is first with four saves to go along with her 7-2 record.

Haley Adrian also leads the OVC and is No. 11 nationally with 0.35 sacrifice hits per game.

Bradley enters the single game with a 5-21 record is coming off an 8-3 loss Monday against SIU Carbondale.

Article retrieved from www.siuecougars.com/sports

