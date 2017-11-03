COLLINSVILLE – Looking to make a difference for its neighbors, the SIUE softball team volunteered this past Thursday at the Spirit of Sharing (S.O.S) Soup Kitchen in Collinsville.

"We really enjoyed our experience at the Spirit of Sharing Soup Kitchen," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "It was a good experience for our kids to be able to help those who are not as fortunate."

The Spirit of Sharing Soup Kitchen opened on June 7, 2012, at St. John Church in Collinsville. It has grown from serving 15 people that first evening to averaging more than 100 meals every Thursday. The Soup Kitchen Coalition, a group of 16 churches and organizations, oversee this important ministry for the community.

During the past five years, more than 26,000 meals have been provided.

The ministry was started to help those who were in need of fellowship or a nutritious meal. The Kitchen operates through volunteers as well as donors and grants.

