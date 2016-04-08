EDWARDSVILLE – Two Ohio Valley Conference doubleheaders are scheduled for the SIUE softball team at Cougar Field Saturday and Sunday.

SIUE, 12-17 overall and 6-4 in OVC play, faces Morehead State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday. The Cougars have a quick turn-around for Sunday's noon doubleheader against Eastern Kentucky.

"We have to focus on one game at a time," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "We are going to focus on improving ourselves. If we take care of that, we'll continue to get better and put ourselves in a position to win."

Montgomery introduced a new theme for the team after Tuesday's contest at Bradley. She is asking her players to put more emphasis on toughness, preparation and focus.

"We want them all to be successful so we're doing everything we can to improve them mentally and physically," she added.

Article continues after sponsor message

Freshman Alyssa Heren has jumped to a great start in her first season of OVC play. She currently ranks third in slugging percentage (.853) and second in runs scored (11).

SIUE's pitching staff of Baylee Douglass and Ashley Koziol have the second lowest earned run average overall at 2.74. Montgomery said she is pleased to see her two sophomores holding their own.

"It's something I pride myself on, and we work very hard on the pitching side of things," said Montgomery.

The Cougars face a Morehead State team that is third in batting average at .277 and fifth in earned run average at 3.83. On Sunday, the Cougars match up against Eastern Kentucky, the top pitching staff in the OVC (2.00 ERA) and the second-best in batting average (.319).

"This is a challenging season for us," said Montgomery. "We have to continue to push forward the intangibles that make good players great."

More like this: