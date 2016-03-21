SIUE softball takes series from Austin Peay

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – With a doubleheader sweep Monday, the SIUE softball team earned the series victory over Austin Peay at Cougar Field.

SIUE blanked the Governors 6-0 in the opener and won the rubber game of the series 8-5.

"The kids fought hard today," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "I think we hit the ball better and certainly played better overall defense."

The Cougars, 8-12 overall and 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference, continue the homestand tomorrow with a 3 p.m. nonconference matchup against UIC, 13-10.

"UIC is playing well right now," said Montgomery. "They're well coached. She (UIC Head Coach Michelle Venturella) gets her kids to play hard."

Baylee Douglass earned the complete-game victory in the opener Monday with a six-hit shutout. She struck out seven as the Governors stranded 11 baserunners. Douglass also earned a save, her second of the season, by tossing the final two innings of game two.

Ashley Koziol earned the victory in the nightcap as she struck out four in her fourth win of the season and first against an OVC opponent.

Montgomery tinkered with the lineup throughout the series, and the result was 14 runs for the day.

"We're just trying to get some things going offensively," said Montgomery. "We have a lot of kids who can swing the bat well. We just can't seem to find a consistent lineup where everybody is putting some swings together at the same time. We're just going to keep mixing things up until we find something that works."

Freshman left-fielder Alyssa Heren led the Cougars in game two with three of the team's eight hits.

"She and Tess Eby were on fire," said Montgomery.

Eby provided a big boost to the Cougars in the first inning of game two with her third home run of the season, a blast to center field. It was the first runs of the series off Austin Peay starter Autumn Hanners, who allowed just three hits Sunday.

"She (Eby) is turning a mature, savvy kid," said Montgomery. "She is catching every game for us and handles the pitchers well. What I like is that she is seeing the ball better and becoming a mature hitter."

Whitney Lanphier also provided a big boost to the Cougars in the four-run fourth inning of game one. She laced a bases-loaded triple down the right field line that provided momentum for the rest of the game.

Montgomery also noted the play of designated player Page Clinton. She reached base three times Monday and stole second base each time.

"Getting in scoring position is very important," said Montgomery.

After hitting 1 for 8 on day one with runners in scoring position, SIUE was much better Monday, recording seven hits in 21 at bats with runners in scoring position.

Game 1 Austin Peay 0 SIUE 6 Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay (5-14, 1-1) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 2 SIUE (7-12, 1-1) 0 0 1 4 1 0 X 6 4 2