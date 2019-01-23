BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference has picked SIUE softball to finish fourth in the 2019 league standings by a vote of the league's coaches and sports information directors.

The Cougars are under new leadership with first-year Interim Head Coach Jessica Jones taking over the program. SIUE begins the 2019 season at the Lion Classic II Feb. 15-17 in Hammond, Louisiana.

Eastern Kentucky was tabbed as the preseason favorite followed by Jacksonville State, Austin Peay, SIUE, Southeast Missouri, Eastern Illinois, UT Martin, Belmont, Murray State, Morehead State, Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State. Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay received first-place votes.

SIUE opens the home season March 1-3 with the Cougar Classic.

The OVC also announced a new bracket for the league's postseason tournament. The fifth through eight seeds begin the tournament in single-elimination games (5 vs. 8 and 6 vs. 7). Those winners move on to a six-team double-elimination event with the top four seeds in the tournament. Click here for the full bracket.

2019 OVC Softball Predicted Order of Finish

(as voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors)

Eastern Kentucky (10 first-place votes) – 230

Jacksonville State (11) – 226

Austin Peay (3) – 204

SIUE – 167

Southeast Missouri – 160

Eastern Illinois – 143

UT Martin – 121

Belmont – 99

Murray State – 85

Morehead State – 63

Tennessee Tech – 61

Tennessee State – 23

