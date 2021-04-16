SIUE Softball Faces Tennessee Tech In Weekend Series Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Complete Game Notes SIUE (8-19, 8-12 OVC)

vs. Tennessee Tech (15-19, 9-10 OVC)



at Cookeville, Tenn. (Tech Softball Field)

Saturday, April 17 - 1 p.m. doubleheader

Sunday, April 18 - 1 p.m. single game



Live Video: ESPN+

Live Stats: SIUEstats.com Article continues after sponsor message • The Cougars are coming off a 6-5, walk-off, extra-inning win over first-place Southeast Missouri. Freshman Ava Bieneman, who had four hits in the game, provided the game-winning RBI.

• SIUE"s offense is fifth in batting average (.268). Bieneman leads the team (.378).

• SIUE is ranked third in the Ohio Valley Conference in stolen bases per game (1.74) and is 37th nationally. MIcah Arps and Alana Cobb-Adams are tied for fourth in the OVC in stolen bases per game (0.48). Bieneman is ninth (0.41).

• Emily Ingles, who passed the career 500-strikeout mark last weekend, is fourth in the OVC in strikeouts per seven innings (7.5).

• Zoe Schafer needs one more home run for career homer No. 30. She is the Cougars' all-time leader in home runs during the Division I era.

• The Cougars have played in five extra-inning games in 2021, the first four of which came in the same weekend (Feb. 26-28). The Cougars had no extra-inning games last season and three during the 2019 season.

• Jessica Jones is in her third season as the head coach. She is the third head coach in program history. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip