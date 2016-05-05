EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez has announced another addition to men's soccer's 2016 recruiting class.

Kashaun Smith (Kingston, Jamaica) has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Cougars in the fall.

Smith played at Wolmer's Boys' School in Kingston. He led the team to the Walker Cup, the Jamaican High School Football Championship, in 2015 where he was voted as the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

"Kashaun is a great addition to our program. He is a versatile player who can play anywhere in the defense," Sanchez said. "He has played at the highest level of soccer in Jamaica and was the captain of his successful high school team. He will add athleticism to our back line and make us a much deeper team."

In addition to the Walker Cup, Smith was a part of the Wolmer's team that won a National Championship at the U14 and U16 levels. The team also won two Urban Championships.

SIUE is the defending Missouri Valley Conference champion after winning the school's first ever regular season title in 2015. The Cougars finished the year with a 12-4-2 record and a 5-1 slate in MVC play.

http://siuecougars.com/sports/m-soccer/2015-16/releases/20160504mo6xp7

