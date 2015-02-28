Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been selected as one of the 15+ Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs (PPWSA) in 2015. The Center for Higher Educational Enterprise (CHEE) at The Ohio State University conducted the national study.

The study is a collaborative project among CHEE, the magazine *Diverse: Issues in Higher Education* and the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) - College Student Educators International. It is the second-consecutive year that SIUE has been honored.

“The University’s Student Affairs department displays a strong commitment to the overarching values of SIUE – citizenship, inclusion, wisdom, excellence and integrity,” said Julie Furst-Bowe, SIUE chancellor. “It serves a vital function within our campus community.”

“I salute the Student Affairs staff whose commitment to our ‘Five Cs” - collegiality, collaboration, cooperation, coordination and communication – makes SIUE a truly special place to work,” said Narbeth Emmanuel, SIUE vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “They passionately work to enhance a positive campus climate that accentuates

our institutional goals of excellence and inclusiveness.”

With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, the CHEE research team used a web-based survey approach to examine categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits, and professional development opportunities.

The list of Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs (in alphabetical order) is:

· California State University Channel Islands

· Florida State University

· Fresno State University

· Indiana University (Southeast

· McKendree University

· The Ohio State University

· Saint Louis University

· Shepherd University

· *Southern Illinois University Edwardsville *

· Stony Brook University

· Sweet Briar College

· The University of Alabama

· University of Maine at Machias

· University of Maryland, Baltimore County

· The University of Vermont

· University of West Georgia

· Youngstown State University

About ACPA

American College Personnel Association, with almost 7,500 members, supports and fosters college student learning through the generation and dissemination of knowledge, which informs policies, practices and programs

for student affairs professionals and the higher education community.

About Diverse

Since 1984, *Diverse: Issues In Higher Education* magazine has been the nation’s premier publication covering the issues pertaining to underrepresented minorities in American higher education. Reaching more than 200,000 readers biweekly, *Diverse* has been recognized for its in-depth news coverage, provocative commentary, insightful special reports and original research.

About CHEE

The Center for Higher Educational Enterprise is a university-wide, interdisciplinary research and policy center that promotes the important role postsecondary education plays in a global society, especially the vital roles and responsibilities of public higher education. CHEE’s primary activities include research, policy analysis and outreach that will help make higher education more accessible, affordable, engaged and all-around excellent.

About SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

