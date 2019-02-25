GOODYEAR, Ariz. – SIUE golf took five strokes off its first round score, carding a second-round score of 294 Sunday at the Loyola Intercollegiate.

Despite improving their score, the Cougars slipped to 12th place in the 17-team tournament. Elon leads the team tournament with a 571 after two rounds. Host Loyola is a stroke back in second place. UAB and Missouri State are tied for third at 575.

Kyle Slattery jumped into a tie for 10th place with a second-round 70. He has a 144 and is among eight players tied for the 10th spot. Grant Gavin has a 148 and is tied for 36th. Will Starkey, playing as SIUE's individual has a 149 and is tied for 44th. Conor Dore improved 13 spots and is tied for 50th with a 150. Brooks Jungbluth is tied for 67th with a 151. Albert Nilsson is 100th at 165.

Loyola's Evan Brown remains atop the leaderboard. He is six strokes clear of the field with a nine-under 135. Elon's William Harwood and Missouri State's Adam Fisher are tied for second place with a 141.

Play continues with the final round Sunday at the Palm Valley Golf Club.

