EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) will host a Science Showcase on Friday, Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. as it celebrates the $70-million renovation of the Science Building East. The renovation focused on teaching and research facilities in the Departments of Physics, Mathematics and Statistics, and the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Resource Center

“We are proud of the investment in science and math-related education that has been made through these construction and facility upgrades, and we look forward to sharing our facilities,” said CAS Dean Greg Budzban, PhD. “SIUE is a remarkable educational resource for students in the region and is sometimes overlooked. Our world class faculty wants to change that.”

A ribbon-cutting will occur at 6 p.m. followed by a reception with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Budzban will speak at approximately 6:40 p.m. in lecture hall 1136. Tours of the science complex will be available, so visitors will experience interactive exhibits in state of the art labs and classrooms. The STEM Resource Center, with materials available to local/regional teachers, will also be open.

RSVP by contacting Kyle Moore at 618-650-5048 or kymoore@siue.edu. Free parking will be available in Lot A.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 20 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region’s workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

