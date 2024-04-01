EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) will host the IMAGINE (Increasing Mentorship and Graduation in Nursing Education) Summer Success Academy from Tuesday-Friday, June 11-14 for high school students aspiring to pursue an occupation in nursing. The summer camp will be a time for participants to enjoy taking part in activities related to their career interests, all while envisioning themselves in the nursing profession.

Participants will stay overnight in a residence hall, enjoy dining services and have access to a range of on-campus amenities. The primary focus is to introduce essential nursing skills, hands-on experience, simulated learning and AHA and CPR certification, according to Myjal Garner, DNP, FNP-C, assistant professor in the SON, and principal investigator of the IMAGINE Summer Success Academy grant.

“During the Academy, students will learn how to navigate nursing school, along with the resources available to them, through activities and discussions with current nursing students, alumni, and faculty,” explained Garner. “Preparation for nursing school is essential as many students find the transition from high school to college overwhelming.”

“The Academy will also instruct high school students in patient communication, essential hands-on nursing skills, provide an opportunity to earn CPR certification, and allow them to learn from practicing nurses with diverse experiences,” she continued. “High schoolers will gain insight into different nursing roles and the responsibilities associated with them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The camp is also designed to reach students from varying backgrounds.

“Students from diverse backgrounds attend SIUE with the aim of obtaining a nursing degree,” noted Garner. “Not all students have the same level of support or resources. The IMAGINE Success Summer Academy bridges this gap for future nursing students, enabling them to identify resources and acquire the skills needed to thrive as nursing students before starting college. The Academy offers students a network of nursing professionals and mentors to support them in their journey toward becoming nurses and beyond.

Applicants must be an Illinois resident of Clinton, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair or other surrounding counties.

The registration deadline is Monday, April 1 and interested youth can apply online.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,900 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

More like this: