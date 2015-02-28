The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing received the St. Louis Regional Chamber’s 2014 Arcus Award for Achievement in Educational Attainment at the St. Louis Hyatt Regency on Thursday, Feb. 26. The School was one of 12 finalists for the award, which was presented by RubinBrown LLP.

“We are extremely proud of our nursing program and receiving the Arcus Award further validates the significance of the program for our region, the Midwest and beyond,” said Dr. Laura Bernaix, interim dean of the SIUE School of Nursing.

The School competed in a category for organizations that provide leadership through the creation of a program or initiative that promotes college degree attainment, improved educational outcomes or on-the-job training.

The School’s newly revised, completely online Accelerated RN-BS program was designed to create an efficient and effective quality program tailored for student success and retention, and thereby increase the number of baccalaureate prepared nurses. In October 2014, a collaborative partnership was created with SSM Health to deliver advanced educational opportunities for the system’s nurses.

“We see our partnership with SSM as a great opportunity to combine a world-class, Malcolm Baldrige-recognized health care system with our progressive and innovative nursing program to impact health care in a positive way,” said Bernaix.

The St. Louis Regional Chamber created the Arcus Awards to celebrate the achievement of organizations that are making St. Louis a more attractive place to live, work and invest. Nearly 800 people attended the ceremony, including Bernaix, SIUE Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Parviz Ansari and School of Nursing Assistant Dean for Undergraduate Programs Dr. Roberta Harrison.

