EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) introduced students pursuing the Kaskaskia College 2+2 program to the numerous academic and experiential learning opportunities it has to offer during a campus visit on Friday, Oct. 12.

“Each campus visit from our Kaskaskia 2+2 associates helps strengthen our partnership and improve the educational experience of our 2+2 students,” said Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean in the SIUE SOE. “Students in this program gain a strong foundation from Kaskaskia College and are ready to hit the ground running once they come to SIUE. We greatly appreciate the shared commitment of our Kaskaskia College partners to ensure that 2+2 students are highly-prepared to succeed as future engineers.”

While at SIUE, the 26 visiting students sat in on a few upper division classes and met with leaders from the School’s Cougar Rockets club, and Cougar Baja and Formula SAE teams. They also toured SOE classrooms and labs, met with administrators, and visited with former Kaskaskia College 2+2 students who have continued their studies in the SIUE SOE.

“This is my second year at Kaskaskia, and I’m majoring in chemical engineering,” said David Pearman, of Greenville. “The SIUE School of Engineering is a lot bigger than I realized. Today’s visit has been eye-opening.”

“I’m eager to become a female leader in a male-dominated industry,” said Breese native Melanie Beckman, a freshman at Kaskaskia. “My visit to the SIUE School of Engineering has shown me that it has fantastic engineering programs.”

SIUE’s 2+2 agreements allow students to efficiently progress toward completion of their bachelor’s degree. The School of Engineering’s program allows students to follow a specific curriculum while attending their first two years at Kaskaskia College, then transfer into their intended major at SIUE.

“I transferred to SIUE after completing the Kaskaskia College portion of the 2+2, because of its convenient location and highly-regarded engineering programs,” said junior mechanical engineering major Nick Kuhl, of Breese. “I was glad to talk with the visiting students and show them all of the great things the SIUE School of Engineering has to offer.”

SIUE and Kaskaskia College have 2+2 agreements for five programs, including civil, computer, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering. For more information, visit siue.edu/transfer/programs/kc-2+2.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Fowler Student Design Center.

