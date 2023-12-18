EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is proud to announce the launch of its new Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity engineering program offered jointly through the computer science and computer engineering programs in the School of Engineering (SOE). This innovative program equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a world increasingly reliant on secure data systems.

“This new program is unique in nature in our region since it focuses on providing a holistic education on both hardware and software side of cybersecurity as well as teaching how to design security systems which are now becoming backbone of the platforms used in IT industries,” said Cem Karacal, PhD, dean of the SOE.

Cybersecurity engineering is a rapidly growing field and SIUE’s program is designed to bridge the talent gap by producing graduates who are well-prepared to tackle the complex challenges of cybersecurity.

Article continues after sponsor message

The program offers students a comprehensive education that goes beyond the basics of software, hardware, operating systems and communication networks.

SIUE will establish a state-of-the art, self-contained cybersecurity lab that includes multiple servers, networking equipment and workstations.SIUE students are able to practice the concepts learned in the classroom through embedded experiential learning in small group settings in the lab.

The SIUE School of Engineering’s partnership with local area communities provides ample opportunities for community engagement, service learning and volunteer opportunities. SIUE is also a member of the Gateway Higher Education Cybersecurity Consortium.

Graduates of SIUE's cybersecurity engineering program will not only gain theoretical knowledge but also practical experience through hands-on learning and research. This will prepare them to make immediate contributions to the field and address real-world cybersecurity engineering challenges.

For more information visit siue.edu/cybersecurity.

More like this: