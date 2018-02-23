EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) celebrated exceptional students, faculty and alumni for their academic excellence, service and leadership during its 12th Annual Awards Banquet held Thursday, Feb. 22 in the Meridian Ballroom.

The School recognized an outstanding junior, senior, graduate student, teacher and alumnus from each of its academic programs, including civil, industrial, mechanical, electrical and computer engineering, as well as computer science and construction. Awards were also presented for outstanding performance to a researcher, an adjunct instructor, a faculty member for service and to a staff member for service to the School.

A complete list of the 2018 award recipients is available at siue.edu/engineering/banquet/award-recipients.

“The advancement of the SIUE School of Engineering is propelled by the outstanding contributions and accomplishments of our students, faculty, staff and alumni,” said SOE Dean Cem Karacal, PhD. “We are proud to celebrate their incredible work and realize the significant potential our engineering community has for future achievement.”

SOE alumnus Ryan Freeman presented the keynote address. Freeman earned a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering in 2001. He is vice president of operations at McCarthy, and leads all commercial, advanced technology and manufacturing, and local education work for the company’s Central Division.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

