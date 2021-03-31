EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) celebrated distinguished students and shared its gratitude for donor support during its annual Honors Day program held Sunday, March 28.

At the virtual event, 62 scholarships totaling nearly $70,000 were awarded to 53 students. The SOE recognized students who achieved the fall 2020 Dean’s List. It also honored its 2020 Outstanding Teachers and Researcher who were previously awarded for their exceptional efforts during the SOE Awards Banquet held in February.

“I am proud to be the dean of a School that has continuously strived to distinguish itself as the center of excellence in engineering education,” said SOE Dean Cem Karacal, PhD. “We would like to be known as the premier model in preparing the most technically competent future leaders in our region and beyond, as well as be the major source of technical know-how for our industry partners.”

Jon Klingensmith, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, was named the 2020 Outstanding Researcher. His current research project aims to develop a system to make a comprehensive assessment of cardiac fat using only 2D ultrasound, an inexpensive and portable imaging modality.

Both, Klingensmith and SOE donor and professor emeritus Raghu Bollini, PhD, were featured speakers at Honors Day.

Bollini joined SIUE in 1973 as an assistant professor, and retired as chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in 1999. He recently doubled his investment to the SOE in the Raghupathy and Sailarani Bollini Endowed Scholarship. The gift ensures scholarships for computer or electrical engineering students with preference given to those with financial need, as well as first-generation college students.

“We appreciate the generous support of Dr. Bollini and our many donors,” said Karacal. “In the School of Engineering, we work hard to increase the number of scholarships we can offer to our deserving students. We are constantly working to increase the number of endowed scholarship funds in the school to help support current students and recruit additional highly-prepared students.”

Two students also shared remarks, including MacKenzie Randolph, of Shipman, a junior pursuing a bachelor’s in computer science, and Jeancy Muleba, of Florissant, Mo., a senior in the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering.

Randolph received the Grace M. Hopper Memorial Award. Randolph serves as a senator representing the SOE in SIUE’s Student Government, and is a member of the Society of Women Engineers, Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, the External Affairs Committee and the General Education Committee. While at SIUE, she was offered a summer internship at Ameren in its cybersecurity division.

Muleba is the recipient of the Dr. Charles Alvin Wentz, Jr. National Society of Black Engineers Scholarship. He is president of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the National Society of Black Engineers student chapters at SIUE. Upon graduation, Muleba plans to pursue an advanced degree with a focus on biotechnology and prosthetics.

A complete list of scholarship recipients, Dean’s List students and outstanding teachers is available at siue.edu/engineering/students- life/honors-day-2021.

For more information on giving to the SOE, contact Director of Development Lisa Smith at lsmitag@siue.edu.

The SIUE School of Engineering is one of the largest engineering schools in the region. It offers comprehensive and affordable engineering programs with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Fowler Student Design Center.

