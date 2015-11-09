The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering is adding a bachelor’s program in mechatronics and robotics engineering. The Illinois Board of Higher Education approved the program earlier in August.

“Mechatronics and robotics engineering is a well-known discipline in many industrialized countries, but there are just a handful of programs in the U.S.,” said Hasan Sevim, dean of the SIUE School of Engineering. “With the endorsement of some regional manufacturers, the School of Engineering will offer this highly-attractive discipline starting fall 2016.

“It will be the first in Illinois and all surrounding states. Our students will receive an interdisciplinary education and will be highly marketable after completing the program.”

Mechatronics engineers design embedded systems used in computer integrated manufacturing and automation, autonomous robotic vehicles, control systems for vibration and speed, micro-surgical devices and more by using their interdisciplinary engineering knowledge.

Mechatronics engineers are team leaders in the design and manufacturing of smart devices. Some of the well-known smart devices are cell phones, climate controllers and various navigation and control systems used in airplanes, cars and ships.

The height of mechatronics’ application is the robot with its mechanical and electrical components, sensors and computer software working together harmoniously. Mechatronics and robotics engineering covers cutting edge engineering knowledge that is critical in various industrial sectors including manufacturing, defense and biomedical.

The Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering will house the program. The objectives include producing highly qualified, cross-disciplinary engineering professionals to fill the needs of these industrial sectors, thus contributing to Illinois’ economic development and U.S. competitiveness.

A graduate from the program will be able to pursue graduate study in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering, aerospace engineering and biomedical engineering. At maturity, the program is expected to produce approximately 20 graduates annually.

