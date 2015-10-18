The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) is one of 16 academic institutions nationwide to receive the inaugural American Association for Dental Research (AADR) Student Research Day Award. The award recognizes the School’s dedication to supporting and mentoring students conducting dental, oral and craniofacial research.

“The School of Dental Medicine is committed to providing students with a quality education,” said Bruce Rotter, dean of the SIU SDM. “One educational avenue is the immersion of students in the investigative process of research. We are honored to receive this award as research mentorship is a consistent point of pride for the SDM.”

At the annual SIU SDM Research Day activities April 11-12, 2016, a panel of judges consisting of SDM faculty and representatives from the Illinois State Dental Society (ISDS), will award three top prizes. The AADR Student Research Day Award includes complimentary registration and $500 to assist in travel to the AADR Annual Meeting being held in March 2017, where one of the student winners will have the opportunity to present their research and network with fellow researchers from across the country.

“In a time of budget cuts and fiscal restrictions, receiving extramural funds to support students is extremely encouraging,” said SIU SDM Director of Research Anita Joy. “Disseminating our research through national meetings is critical, not only for the recognition it provides students and faculty mentors, but also because it tangibly demonstrates the SDM’s commitment to excellence.

“This award reinforces what we have always believed – the SDM fosters an environment focused on excellence, which helps us produce a superior cadre of dentists.”

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

