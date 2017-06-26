EDWARDSVILLE - The economics and finance graduate program within the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business is ranked 7th in The Financial Engineer’s 2017 Financial Economics Rankings.

“It is always rewarding to have our program included among the prestigious schools on this list, and it is an honor to be recognized,” said Riza Demirer, PhD, and director of SIUE’s master’s in economics and finance program. “This is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students.”

“SIUE’s commitment to graduate students is underscored by offering advanced degree programs in leading fields,” said Tim Schoenecker, PhD, interim dean of the SIUE School of Business. “The national reputation of our School of Business continues to grow.”

Overall scores are based on the program’s acceptance rate, incoming students’ undergraduate GPA and GMAT scores, employment after graduation and starting salary. View the complete 2017 rankings.

SIUE’s graduate program in economics and finance offers a unique design. Students earn a master’s in economics and finance with the option to pursue an emphasis in either applied economics or finance. The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and boasts a student to faculty ratio of 2:1. Most classes meet one evening per week, in small class settings ensuring regular interaction with faculty.

SIUE’s program focuses on skill-building projects based on Statistical Analysis System (SAS) and other software used extensively in the financial industry. Courses offered also build a solid foundation for professional certificates such as the SAS Programmer Certificate. Special emphasis is placed on the analytical skills required for the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

The SIUE School of Business offers a business analytics specialization in all graduate programs.

The Financial Engineer conducts a wide range of business school rankings including MBA and master’s of financial engineering. From the initial rankings released in 2014, SIUE’s program has climbed five slots from its original #12 ranking.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

