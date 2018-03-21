EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business hosted representatives from Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) in Heidenheim, Germany, on Monday, March 19.

DHBW guests met with SIUE faculty, staff and administrators to discuss a formal partnership agreement that would facilitate student and faculty exchanges, special short-term academic programs, and collaborative academic and research projects.

“Through international partnerships, both domestic and international students and faculty share their unique culture and introduce new perspectives to SIUE,” said Executive Director of International Affairs Mary Weishaar, PhD.

Article continues after sponsor message

Exposure to global business practices better prepares students for the workforce upon graduation, according to School of Business Associate Dean Janice Joplin, PhD.

“Having the opportunity to live and study in another culture brings the concept of working in a global economy to a personal level,” Joplin said. “St. Louis businesses, including small-to-medium enterprises, have global aspects of their operations. International experience makes SIUE business graduates especially attractive to hiring firms.”

For more information on the SIUE School of Business International Program, visit siue.edu/business/international.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

More like this: