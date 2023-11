SIUE releases Spring 2018 Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Spring 2018 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0). Click Here to view the list. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip