EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has released information about a report that a female was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance at 4 a.m. on Sept. 20 on campus. The alleged incident occurred at the 500 Side Cougar Village Apartments, the report said. SIUE Police said charges are not going to be filed at the request of the victim. The SIUE report said that the female and male were part of a group that went to a party in Edwardsville. Upon returning to campus, the group dispersed. The male invited the reporting female into his apartment where it is reported he sexually assaulted the female. Article continues after sponsor message The male was 5-7 to 5-9, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 170 pounds, the report said. The status of the alleged incident is it is presently under investigation. These are safety practices released by the university after the alleged incident: Crime reduction on campus requires the continued active support of the University community. Following are crime prevention tips that will help achieve that goal: Have the Rave Guardian app open and ready to use. Always let someone know where you are and where you are going. When going on a date, have an idea of where you are going and be suspicious of sudden changes to the plan. Let someone know if your original location is changed. Be aware of your level of intoxication. Alcohol and drugs are often related to sexual assault. Alcohol dulls the senses and impairs your ability to assess situations. It may make you oblivious to the increasing danger of a situation, and it may make it harder to gauge your partner’s emotions. Get your own drinks and don’t accept drinks from other people, except someone you know and trust. Never leave your drink unattended. If you leave your drink unattended for any reason, do not drink from it when you return. Obtain a fresh drink. Use the “buddy system.” When you go to a party or some other social event, it is a good idea to plan to leave with your friends. When you choose to leave, make sure you or your friends will not be left alone. Be aware of your surroundings. Visually scan the area by looking 360 degrees around you (side to side and front to back). If at a party, stay in the “party area” where most people are congregating. Avoid empty rooms or floors. Trust your gut feelings. If you feel that you are in a dangerous situation or that you are being pressured, you are probably right. If you are uncomfortable with someone’s behavior or feel threatened, remove yourself from the situation. If you feel apprehensive about walking on campus, take advantage of the Escort Service provided by the University Police by calling 618-650-3324 or by using the Rave Guardian app. Watch out for other people’s safety and welfare as you would like them to watch out for yours. If you see something that looks suspicious, REPORT IT! If you are the victim of a sexual assault, your first priority is to get to a place of safety. Report the sexual assault to the University Police (650-3324 or 911) or local police if off campus as soon as possible. Time is a critical factor for evidence collection and preservation. The victim of a sexual assault should not shower, use sanitary products, use the restroom, change clothes, or touch anything the suspect may have touched. A victim of sexual assault should seek medical attention at a hospital and may contact SIUE Counseling Services at 618-650-2842. Sexual assault victims may also pursue a complaint under SIUE’s Title IX Policy by contacting 650-2332. Keep your eyes open and, if you see it or hear it, report it immediately. The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act instructs universities to release the information in any alleged sexual assault to the rest of the campus. It was signed into law by President George H. W. Bush on November 8, 1990. Jeanne Clery was sexually assaulted and murdered in April 1986 in Stoughton Hall at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, by Josoph M. Henry, another student. Henry was given a death sentence via the electric chair by a trial court, a decision which was upheld by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court when appealed. The attack on Clery was one of 38 violent crimes recorded at the university in three years. Her parents argued that, had the university's crime record been known, Clery would not have attended. They sued, were awarded $2 million, and founded Security on Campus, a non-profit group. The Clery Act requires institutions to give timely warnings of crimes that represent a threat to the safety of students or employees. Institutions are required to publish their policies regarding timely warnings in their Annual Campus Security Report. The institution is only required to notify the community of crimes which are covered by the Clery statistics.