EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Associate Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Venessa Brown, PhD, today introduced the University’s Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan Goals for 2018-25 at the Morris University Center Conference Center.

“I am enthusiastic about and encouraged by the Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan, because it addresses issues and strategies that are crucial to SIUE’s future,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “It represents a tremendous amount of work by the Diversity Council. I look forward to working with faculty, staff, students and our community to realize these important goals.”

The plan focuses not only on enrollment growth for underrepresented students, but also retention of those students with an emphasis on high impact community engagement practices during their time at SIUE. Another key focal point for SIUE is attracting and retaining faculty and staff from underrepresented groups.

“I am pleased to lead the University in implementing the goals and objectives outlined in the Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan,” Brown said. “Special thanks to the chancellor, the University Diversity Council, and the entire campus community for their contributions and ongoing commitment in moving us toward inclusive excellence.”

To address campus climate issues and complex societal issues facing the region and nation, SIUE is committed to increasing dialogue regarding diversity and inclusion issues, such as the sustained dialogue program, biweekly Friday conversations and town halls already taking place.

The plan also includes building a community that fosters learning, scholarship, and creative activities that reflect understanding of global diversity, and a commitment to inclusion and social justice. A core value of the SIUE community is improving upon a campus climate that acknowledges, embraces and celebrates diversity and inclusion.

