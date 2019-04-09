EDWARDSVILLE - The Red & Black Benefit is right around the corner this Saturday, April 13th at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. Similar to last year's event, those who are unable to attend the event can support SIUE student-athletes by bidding online in our silent auction. In addition, attendees are able to view all silent auction items in advance and begin placing bids during the week.

Our online auction site, Givesmart, is now open and available for registration. Once registered, you can start browsing and bidding on this year's silent auction items. Highlighted silent auction items include Cardinals box tickets, two-night stays at any Drury property in the U.S., Recliners, Kitchen Transformations, a Police Ride-Along and more!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

To register:

https://2019rbb.givesmart.com

Article continues after sponsor message

Click the "Register Now" button

Fill out all required fields

You then will receive a text message with a direct link to the website where you can start bidding anytime between now and Saturday evening

The Red & Black Benefit is the single largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds fund our athletic programs, helping to enhance the student-athlete experience at SIUE. These student-athletes have proven to be one of the top programs in the nation, ranking 11th among all public NCAA Division I institutions for graduation rates this past year, including being the top program among public higher education institutions in Illinois.

More like this:

Mar 25, 2024 - Copeland Key Baseball Player For Oilers, Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month

Aug 18, 2024 - Veteran Coach Has Wealth Of Experience As He Takes Over Granite City Football Program

May 1, 2024 - Opening Day Of Grizzlies Set For May 18, 2024

Jul 10, 2024 - Marquette Catholic Grad Gracie Piar Triumphs in Qualifier, Eyes USGA Amateur Glory

Aug 15, 2024 - New Coach Steve Roustio Sparks Hope for Granite City Warriors Football Team

 