EDWARDSVILLE - Today, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville received the 2015 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the second year that SIUE has won the distinction.

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion— SIUE will be featured along with 91 other recipients in November 2015.

“Being honored for the second-consecutive year is indicative of SIUE’s commitment to diversity in both the student body and workforce,” said Interim Chancellor Stephen Hansen. “The opening of the Multicultural Center during November 2014 was another major step forward in facilitating an open, respectful and welcoming campus climate.

“Dr. Venessa Brown’s leadership in the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion brings daily reinforcement of this core value to our campus community.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected SIUE based on its exemplary diversity and inclusion initiatives, and the ability to embrace a broad definition of diversity on campus, including gender, race, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities, members of the LGBT community as well as all others.

“The University values and appreciates a diverse and inclusive campus community,” said Dr. Venessa Brown, associate chancellor for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion. “We are intentional about discussing racial issues in our state, region, nation and world. Our diverse programming and development of online learning exemplify our strong commitment and position us as a model for the region.”

Brown listed examples of upcoming diversity programs at SIUE:

Latin Film Festival (Oct. 1-28) Diversity and Leadership Institute (Oct. 20)

Rolling the Dice to Prosperity: A Leadership Series (Oct. 26-27, 29-30)

Fall Book Club: The Harm in Hate Speech by Jeremy Waldon (Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10)

Tell Us a Story: An African American Family in the Heartland, by Shirley Motley Portwood

(Oct. 9, Nov. 12 and Dec. 11)

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “We take a holistic approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across a campus.”

For more information about the magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com.

