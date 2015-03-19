Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Julie Furst-Bowe signed an agreement with Hong Kong University’s (HKU) SPACE Community College on Tuesday, March 17, to collaborate on 2+2 programs in business.

It is the first international 2+2 partnership for SIUE’s School of Business (SOB).

“The new articulation agreement with Hong Kong University signifies our commitment to the internationalization initiative,” said Parviz Ansari, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “This allows for the development of joint degree programs in different fields over time and to create opportunities for HKU students to pursue SIUE undergraduate degrees.

“Our students will become engaged in project-based global learning and be able to engage faculty members in collaborative projects. In the months ahead, we will examine these possibilities and develop pathways towards the realization of our common goals.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Students who graduate from HKU SPACE Community College with an associate’s degree in business can transfer to SIUE to complete years three and four of study with a degree in a business field such as business administration, accountancy, computer management and information systems, economics or finance.

The degrees awarded will reflect the partnership between HKU and SIUE. The first students are expected to arrive at SIUE in fall 2016.

“The School of Business has a long-standing commitment of providing business students with access to international opportunities that increase cultural knowledge and prepare students for workplace interactions with

colleagues around the world,” said Janice Joplin, PhD, associate dean for academic affairs in the School. “This new 2+2 agreement with HKU SPACE will bring an additional and important cultural perspective to our SIUE

classrooms.”

In other international endeavors, the School of Business recently added the University of Turin, Italy to its exchange partners, which includes locations in England, Germany, France, Hungary and China. SOB students have opportunities for short travel study or semester long exchanges in these locations. SIUE receives approximately 30 students on exchange from these partners each academic year.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. *The Princeton Review* lists SIUE as one of the top 296 business schools in the U.S. for the ninth-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

More like this: