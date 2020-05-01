EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is ranked 9th nationally among YourLocalSecurity’s 2020 Safest College Campuses in America among institutions with more than 5,000 students. SIUE was No. 2 in Illinois and ranked ahead of all institutions in Missouri.

“We are proud of SIUE’s commitment to safety, and the collaboration of the SIUE Police Department with local and regional law enforcement agencies to provide a safe environment,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “We understand that campus safety is a primary consideration when parents and students select a university.”

In its methodology, YourLocalSecurity reviewed more than 1,000 institutions utilizing data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security and the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report. The study included public, private, and non-profit institutions with a minimum of 5,000 students offering two-or four-year degrees.

College campus safety was based on a combination of factors per 10,000 people: violent crimes, property crimes, hate crimes and number of Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) offenses.

“The safety and security of SIUE’s students, faculty, staff and guests is first and foremost in everything that we do,” said SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll. “It is our responsibility to the SIUE community to maintain a safe campus environment.”

SIUE has consistently ranked among the nation’s safest campuses in various surveys for the past decade. Its commitment is demonstrated by investment in safety technology, such as the Rave Guardian app, to maintain a secure campus. SIUE police officers are academy trained and engaged in a Community Policing program. Under the SIUE Campus Violence Prevention Plan, there are more than 80 emergency phones on campus.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

