EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police issued an E-Alert on Saturday afternoon after an off-campus shooting in the Reserves Apartment Complex at 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The suspect in the shooting was a black male, thin build, gray sweatshirt, and jeans with blood on them. The suspect remained at large at the time of the announcement. The victim, described as a female on police scanner traffic, was transported to an area hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 4:10 p.m. Saturday, October 31, SIUE Police issued an update and said the suspect's last known location was the Moto Mart on Riverview in Missouri.

Anyone with any information on the situation, contact SIUE Police at (618) 650-3324.

More like this:

Sep 25, 2023 - Edwardsville Police, Fire Departments Schedule Community Events

Sep 14, 2023 - Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser For Jerseyville Police Department T.E.E.N.S. Program Coming Up Soon

Jun 26, 2023 - Jerseyville Teen Dies From Fatal Wood River Crash

Jul 31, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Pedestrian

Jul 16, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigate Homicide Death Of Juvenile Male

 