EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police issued an E-Alert on Saturday afternoon after an off-campus shooting in the Reserves Apartment Complex at 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

The suspect in the shooting was a black male, thin build, gray sweatshirt, and jeans with blood on them. The suspect remained at large at the time of the announcement. The victim, described as a female on police scanner traffic, was transported to an area hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 4:10 p.m. Saturday, October 31, SIUE Police issued an update and said the suspect's last known location was the Moto Mart on Riverview in Missouri.

Anyone with any information on the situation, contact SIUE Police at (618) 650-3324.

More like this: