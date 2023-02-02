Sophomorewas named a player to watch for the 2023 season by the OVC. The Cougar outfielder was named to the 2022 All-OVC second team and All-Newcomer team last season. She set the school's all-time record for home runs by a freshman with nine while hitting .317.

SIUE opens the 2023 season next Friday and Saturday in Troy, Alabama, with two games each against Troy and Belmont.

UT Martin edged out Southeast Missouri as the No. 1 pick in the OVC preseason poll. Tennessee Tech was third followed by Eastern Illinois, Southern Indiana, SIUE, Lindenwood, Tennessee State and Morehead State.

The 2023 OVC Softball Championship is slated for May 10-13 in Oxford, Alabama.

2023 OVC SOFTBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

(as voted on by the league's head softball coaches and communication directors)

1. UT Martin (11 first-place votes) - 123 points

2. Southeast Missouri (7) - 119

3. Tennessee Tech - 91

4. Eastern Illinois - 86

5. Southern Indiana - 70

6. SIUE - 61

7. Lindenwood - 45

8. Tennessee State - 30

9. Morehead State - 23

(Schools were not allowed to rank their own team. 8 points awarded for a first-place vote, 7 for second, etc.)

OVC PLAYERS TO WATCH

Article continues after sponsor message

Morgan Lewis, OF, Gr. - Eastern Illinois

In 2022, Lewis played in 31 games, making 28 starts. She led the team with a .366 batting average with 27 hits. She had five doubles and two triples while scoring 20 runs and driving in 13

Amanda Weyh, Sr. P - Lindenwood

Weyh set the school's single-season record in innings pitched (189.0), wins (22), complete games (20), strikeouts and ERA (1.00) last year. She tosseed 8.0 innings or more on for occasions, including 12 scoreless frames in the team's first NCAA Tournament appearance against Drury. She eas named to the All-GLVC second team and the NfCA All-Region second team last year.

Madeline Gailor, Sr., OF, Morehead State

Gailor started 35 games last season, hitting .275 with six runs, five doubles, 18 RBI and 33 total bases. She finished the year with a .324 slugging percentage and a .315 on-base percentage in 2022.

Paige Halliwill, Jr., OF, Southeast Missouri

Halliwill started and played in all 54 games last season. She hit .267 with 40 hits and 36 RBI last season. She had seven doubles and eight home runs. She also had a team-best 11 stolen bases last year.

Lauryn Yslava , So., OF, SIUE

Yslava was named to the 2022 All-OVC second team and All-Newcomer team. She set the school's all-time record for home runs by a freshman with nine. She hit .317 for the year with 51 hits and 34 runs batted in. She had 18 extra-base hits in 2022.

Josie Newman, So., P/INF, Southern Indiana

Newman was a Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Freshman of the Year finalist after going 17-3 in the circle last year. She was also named to the All-GLVC second team as well as the All-Region second team pick by D2CCA. She ranked first in the GLVC and 14th nationally with four saves. She had a team leading 185 strikeouts in 31 appearances.

Marisa Mauroschadt, Sr., OF, Tennessee State

Mauroschadt played in 32 games and made 21 starts last season. She had 10 hits, including four doubles and one triple. She drove in five runs last year.

Haeli Bryson, Gr., INF, Tennessee Tech

Bryson hit .392 with 67 hits in 2022. She had 12 doubles, one triple and nine home runs while driving in 41 and scoring 46 times. She struck out just six times in 171 at-bats last year. In the circle she went 6-5 with 52 strike outs.

Kallie Pickens, Gr., INF, UT Martin

Pickens earned second team All-OVC honors last year. She played in and started all 53 games, hitting .329. She had 33 runs scored, 55 his, 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and drove in 39 last season.

More like this: