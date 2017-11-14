

SIUE Cougars (0-1, 0-0 OVC)

vs. Valparaiso Crusaders (2-0, 0-0 MVC)

Wed., Nov. 15, 7 p.m.,

Vadalabene Center (4,000)

Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: FOX Sports Midwest (Scott Warmann, Joe Pott)

Radio: 88-7 The Sound (Brad Barnes, Colin Suhre)

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY

The 2017-18 season marks the 50th season of SIUE men's basketball. The men's basketball program began with the 1967-68 season, the first of three under the late Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Harry Gallatin.

Article continues after sponsor message

THIRD SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his third season at the helm of the Cougars. The native of Edwardsville, Illinois, is 12-47 in two seasons in charge.

OPENING NIGHT AT PURDUE

Three SIUE players scored in double figures and SIUE won the rebounding battle, but No. 20 Purdue proved too much for the Cougars. The Boilermakers earned a 105-74 win in the season opener for both teams Friday at Mackey Arena. Redshirt-sophomore Julian Torres led the Cougars in his SIUE debut. Torres, who sat out last season after transferring from UIC, scored a game-high 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting. He was 4 for 4 from three-point range. Daniel Kinchen and Justin Benton also turned in double-digit scoring performances for the Cougars. Kinchen, also making his SIUE debut, scored 17 points. Benton scored 15 points.

FOR OPENERS

SIUE fell to 23-27 all-time in season openers. Head Coach Jon Harris is now 2-1 in season openers during his time on the sideline. The Cougars are 35-14 all-time in home openers and 1-1 under Harris in that time.

SERIES STUFF

This is the first meeting between SIUE and Valparaiso in men's basketball.

More like this: