EDWARDSVILLE – College Factual has ranked the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing and School of Business among its Best Value Colleges for 2021.

College Factual’s Best Value Colleges for Nursing reviewed 649 institutions that offer a bachelor’s in nursing and ranked SIUE 11th in the nation and #1 in Illinois. College Factual looked at nursing schools that offer a high-quality educational experience at a price lower than expected. When calculating average cost, College Factual took tuition, fees, room and board, books and supplies, and other related expenses into account.

College Factual’s Best Value Colleges for Business Administration and Management ranking looked at 876 colleges that offer a bachelor's in business administration and ranked SIUE 19th in the nation and #2 in Illinois. When determining best value, College Factual did not simply mean those with the lowest price. For this ranking, College Factual identified those business administration schools that provide students with a high-quality education at a price that is lower than other colleges and universities of the same caliber.

“It is great to see our affordability recognized in combination with our proven academic quality,” said Scott Belobrajdic, EdD, associate vice chancellor for Enrollment Management. “The value message is strong and clear.”

“Both schools have earned the highest level of academic accreditation available,” he noted. “The School of Nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing (CCNE), and has an outstanding track record of preparing students for the NCLEX and other exams. The School of Business, accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), has been celebrated by The Princeton Review as a top program for the past 15 years. The Best Value recognition is another welcome acknowledgement of the fine work being accomplished by faculty, staff and students in both rapidly growing schools.”

At SIUE, the average time it takes a student to graduate is 4.5 years, and on average, the annual cost to attend the school is $17,498. Putting this cost and the average time to graduate together, College Factual determined that the average amount a student would pay for a bachelor’s in nursing or business administration at SIUE is $79,091. Graduating earlier lessens a student’s out of pocket cost.

The School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling more than 1,700 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

The School of Business is among an elite 5% of business schools worldwide that have earned the prestigious accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International). This accreditation represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. Less than 25% of AACSB accredited schools also hold the accounting accreditation. The School of Business has been accredited by AACSB since 1975, and the accountancy program achieved separate accreditation in 1987. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer information systems, cybersecurity, economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management, marketing and supply chain management. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, computer management and information systems and marketing research. For the 15th consecutive year, the School of Business is named an outstanding business school by The Princeton Review. “The Best Business Schools: 2021 Edition.” The Princeton Review recommends the School as one of the best institutions in the U.S. from which students can earn an MBA. Nearly 29,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business.

