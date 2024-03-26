EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is now enrolling for Summer Session, the summer term that offers an array of diverse and foundational courses. Summer Session encompasses everything from core requirements to continuing education. Whether students are looking to learn in-person on the beautiful, park-like campuses, completely online or even in a blended setting, SIUE’s Summer Session offers students an accessible environment to blend summer fun with academic enrichment.

For undergraduate and graduate students, this is an excellent and accommodating way to meet degree requirements.

“SIUE’s Summer Session courses provide students an opportunity to continue to make progress toward their degree over the summer,” said Denise Cobb, PhD, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Many of the courses are online or flexibly scheduled, so that our current and visiting students can make the most of the summer.”

All Summer Session courses are taught by full-time SIUE faculty members, giving students the ability to experience the same quality of education as the spring and fall semesters.

“Whether meeting a requirement or exploring a new topic, summer courses are taught by our same outstanding faculty with the excellent quality that our students expect,” said Cobb.

Registration is currently open and classes begin as early as Monday, May 6. Browse available courses on the SIUE Summer Session webpage.

SIUE’s Summer Session allows students the flexibility and option to explore new courses and customize their learning experience. Register today and discover how you can own tomorrow.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

