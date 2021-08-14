EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been nationally-recognized as a 2021-22 Military Friendly® School and among the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges. The designations underscore the University’s commitment to successfully connect the military and civilian world through its Office of Military and Veteran Services.

“Recognition from these premier national rankings is a testament to the outstanding work being accomplished in the Office of Military and Veteran Services,” said director Kevin Wathen. “I want to thank and recognize the amazing staff in Enrollment Management and the Bursar’s Office, as well as the faculty who work diligently to support our military-connected students.”

In 2021, Military and Veteran Services opened the Military and Veteran Resource Center (MAVRC) in the Morris University Center on the Edwardsville campus. The MAVRC is a space where military-connected students can congregate, receive information on benefits and resources, and study.

Additionally, in 2020, Military and Veteran Services developed its Green Zoom program, a military culture awareness training module for faculty and staff. It launched in spring 2021 with nearly 40 faculty and staff participants.

In support of the University’s value of inclusion, Military and Veteran Services created “From Uniform to University,” a panel discussion series highlighting diverse identities and issues within military service. This fall, it also will launch a mentoring program, book club and special population affinity groups.

Institutions earning the 2021-22 Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-22 survey with 747 earning the designation. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. The complete can be found at militaryfriendly.com .

Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges is the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans, helping them make important decisions about their education. Official rankings are developed based on results from an annual survey, which are analyzed along with public data about colleges and universities obtained from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs. The 2021 rankings are available at colleges.militarytimes.com .

About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com .

About Best for Vets: Colleges:

Each year, the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges survey is sent to colleges and universities across the nation asking about their programs for veterans. The survey results are then analyzed, along with public data about colleges and universities obtained from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs, and turned into an official ranking. For 10 years, Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges has been a top resource for veterans to help with their education decisions.

Photo: SIUE has been named a 2021-22 Military Friendly® School .

