EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt announced the appointment of Allie Wielansky to be the Director of External Affairs for Cougar Athletics.

"We are always excited and thrilled when one of our own students grow and evolve into a professional and we are fortunate enough to keep them here in the department," said Hewitt. "Allie will be a great addition to the program in a multitude of ways as she brings two years of knowledge and experience in our department."

A 2018 graduate of SIUE with a master's degree in Public Administration, Wielansky spent two years as a graduate assistant in external affairs and has been responsible for planning and organizing numerous SIUE Athletics special events, including the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame, the Jack Blake Award for men's soccer, the SIUE Golf Outing and the annual Red & Black Gala.

Moving forward, Wielansky will be assigned to work with all 16 of SIUE's athletic programs to enhance the student-athlete experience through various promotions and fundraising campaigns.

Wielansky previously has been a liaison with the SIUE Friends of Basketball booster group as well as the Dugout Club with Cougar baseball. She has been a mainstay in SIUE's efforts to raise funds with an emphasis on benefitting the Cougar Athletic Scholarship Fund.

She graduated from the University of Kansas in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in sport management and a minor in business. While at the University of Kansas, Wielansky was involved with the Marketing and Fan Experience Department.

Wielansky started as a game-day crew member for Kansas, working events where she handled all promotional aspects of each sport. Later that year, she joined the Marketing and Fan Experience Department full-time for a semester long internship where she was in charge of managing all Granite Paver orders. While managing these pavers, she successfully generated more than $15,000 in revenue for the athletic department in three months. She also helped oversee auction items and coordinated game-day interns.

She was The Senior Leadership Award Recipient at the School of Education Graduation. The award highlighted her leadership to the school, university, and community, coupled with her academic record.

Prior to working at The University of Kansas, Wielansky worked for AHC Marketing and PR Firm where she helped coordinate events, managed social media platforms for clients, and designed/delivered press releases to gain news coverage for events around the St. Louis area.

