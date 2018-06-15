EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt announced the appointment of Adam Albertsen as the new head coach for the women's tennis program.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Adam in to lead our women's tennis program," said Hewitt. "He has ties to the region. He understands the realities of this level of Division I athletics. We believe he is going to be very successful. He has demonstrated a commitment to academics, a quality experience for the student-athletes and knows how to put together a winning program."

Albertsen, currently the head coach at the University of Montevallo (Alabama), accepted the position to become the 10th women's tennis head coach in program history.

"I would like to begin by thanking Dr. Hewitt, Katie Zingg and the entire search committee for this amazing opportunity," Albertsen said. "My wife and I are thrilled to be joining Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Cougar family."

Albersten has been a tennis head coach since 2010 when he led St. Norbert College (Wisconsin) to a Midwest Conference North Division men's title. In 2011, he jumpstarted the men's and women's tennis program at Adrian College (Michigan).

Article continues after sponsor message

Since 2014, he has been the head men's and women's tennis coach at Montevallo, achieving program best performances on the women's side (21-3) and men's side (16-6).

At Montevallo, his teams grew in stature with wins over nationally-ranked squads and school record wins in 2016 and 2018. Montevallo was ranked No. 43 nationally in the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) national Division II poll.

Albertsen's teams at Montevallo all earned the ITA All-Academic Team Award for team cumulative grade point averages above 3.20.

A native of Burlington, Iowa, he was a four-year letter winner at Quincy University. The team captain his junior and senior seasons, he was an Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honoree from 2005 to 2008.

Albertsen earned a bachelor's degree from Quincy in sport management in 2008 and master's in sport management from Western Illinois University in 2010.

"There is such tremendous support and excitement on campus for SIUE tennis, I am honored to be a part of it," Albertsen added. "We look forward to a culture of success in the classroom and on the courts. I can't wait to get on campus with the team and get to work. Go Cougars!"

More like this: