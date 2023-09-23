EDWARDSVILLE - Crain’s Chicago Business ranked Southern Illinois University Edwardsville eighth place in the featured top 10 universities in Illinois Best Value Schools. By comparing cost of attendance to earning income post-graduation, the publication reports that these 10 institutions represent a significant return on investment. The Crain’s list was published September 15.

“With this recognition, SIUE continues to prove the reality of college access and affordability as a means to successful completion,” says Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. “A college degree can completely change the trajectory of a family for generations to come. SIUE is committed to provide high quality, affordable degree opportunities for students from all backgrounds.”

The Crain’s criteria also included tuition, housing costs, scholarships, grants and the impact on student retention.

SIUE is also recognized in Best College’s top 25 affordable online masters in nursing administration and in the top 500 of?Forbes?2023 America's Top Colleges?list. Forbes ranked SIUE higher in the research universities and public colleges categories. Best Colleges highlights the academic accolades for faculty research at SIUE School of Nursing and funding of nearly 4.5 million dollars over the past seven years.

