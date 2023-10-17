John

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus community joins the City of Edwardsville in mourning the loss of Ward 2 Alderman John “Jack” Burns. Alderman Burns is an SIUE alumnus (1971) who graduated with a business degree in finance and marketing. He died on Friday, October 6, 2023.

SIUE provided this statement: "Alderman Burns life of service reflects our SIUE commitment to duty and improving the lives of others. A longtime Edwardsville resident, Alderman Burns was first elected to the City Council in 2017 and reelected in 2021. We especially thank him for his service in the United States Army."

Alderman Burns was a father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Lori, a retired Edwardsville school teacher.

