EDWARDSVILLE – After a 12-day layoff, the SIUE men's tennis team returns to the court Friday night for a match against Southern Indiana at the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center.

"We've had some time off since our last match," said SIUE Head Coach Jason Coomer. "You always are conscious of a slow start when you've had that time off."

This is the third of four consecutive home matches for the Cougars, 4-1. Southern Indiana enters the match with a 4-1 record and ranked No. 28 among NCAA Division II programs. The Screaming Eagles are coming off a 5-2 loss to Austin Peay.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coomer said he needs a quick start out of his team.

"We've talked about it as a group and understand the importance of coming out with a lot of intensity from the beginning of a match," said Coomer. "With a veteran team, I won't worry about this as much as I have a few years ago."

Tristan Houle and Jacob Perkins each have 12 singles wins heading into the weekend.Nicolas Vincent also enters the weekend 4-0 in No. 1 singles matches. The Cougars will look to a deep roster for strength in singles and doubles.

"We have a lot of options to put out on the court," added Coomer.

More like this: